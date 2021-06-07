ATLANTA (CBS46) – The 300,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose was administered at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium mass vaccination site Monday, Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said. The milestone was reached on the last day of operation for the site.
“Thanks to our efforts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 300,000 vaccines have been given out and people are able to return to normal life. Right now, there are people safely spending time with their grandchildren, enjoying reunions, and eating at restaurants because of the success we had here” Pitts said. “We were the gold standard for mass vaccination sites, sometimes administering more than 10,000 in a single day. Anyone would tell you that this was a great success and that the work done here saved lives.”
Now that the Mercedes-Benz site is closing, Fulton County’s effort to distribute vaccines will increasingly rely on mobile units going into the community and an innovative program with the libraries administering the vaccine at branches on a rotating schedule.
But Chairman Pitts warned about slowing demand for the vaccine and the need for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.
“There has been a disturbing trend of declining vaccination rates and the turnout has slowed down in recent weeks,” Pitts continued. “We’re so close to defeating this crisis, but that will only happen if everyone gets the vaccine – which is safe, effective, and free.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.