JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The middle and high school community in Jackson County has been hit hard by the continued spread of coronavirus as 300 students are under quarantine.
As a result of the virus' spread, a district announcement notified students and parents that both middle and high schools will close to in person learning September 8-9.
On social, the district released the following statement:
"In an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, deep clean the schools, and provide teachers with time to prepare for teaching students in two different environments, in-person and at home, the Jackson County School District will close both middle and high schools for instruction on Tuesday, September 8 and Wednesday, September 9 but all staff will report. All middle and high school students learning in-person will return to school on Thursday, September 10 and will be oriented to hybrid learning so students can learn in-person and from home if quarantined. Athletic and extracurricular activities will still take place on September 8 and 9."
The following days reserved to deep clean schools will also be used for remote learning and teacher planning:
- September 23, 2020
- October 28, 2020
- November 11, 2020
