$300/week unemployment boost ends on Labor Day for millions of Americans

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Jobless benefits for millions of Americans will run out Monday, including a $300 per week boost in unemployment checks.
Georgia leaders ended the federal supplement in June, with politicians saying it was deterring people from seeking work. Since then, Georgia’s unemployment rate has had its sharpest drop since March, and some parts of the state’s economy now have more jobs than they had before the pandemic.
But with COVID-19 continuing its resurgence, some worry about what the future brings nationwide.
"The idea of being close to hundreds of strangers a day, even while being vaccinated, that's not something that appeals to me in anyway,” said Michael Kittle, a San Francisco resident who remains unemployed.
Here in Georgia, 44 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, which is below the national average.
