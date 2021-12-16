ATLANTA (CBS46) — Fulton County police arrested six people and seized drugs, firearms and more than $30,000 in cash during a drug bust on Cascade Road.
Police say the bust kicked off the first day of holiday detail for the department.
“Investigators were working surveillance at a gas station in the area, when they saw suspicious activities involving several vehicles,” said Police Chief Keith Meadows. “When officers approached an individual from one of the vehicles, he got back in a Mercedes and the group drove away.”
Georgia State Patrol later located a crashed Mercedes near the scene and South Fulton police identified the vehicle as the same one that was seen fleeing the gas station.
While searching the car, law enforcement officials found 178 grams of marijuana, 172 oxycodone pills, 343 grams of illegal mushrooms, promethazine and three firearms.
Isaiah Tull, 25, Quanderrious Slaton, 25 and Carnegiel Todd, 32, were arrested in connection to the drug bust.
Tull is charged with possession of a schedule five narcotic (promethazine), possession of a schedule two narcotic (oxycodone) and possession of marijuana with an intent to distribute.
Slaton faces charges of possession of a schedule two narcotic (oxycodone) and possession of marijuana with an intent to distribute.
Todd is charged with possession of marijuana with an intent to distribute, possession of a schedule two narcotic (oxycodone), possession of firearm during a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Three other people were charged with loitering at the gas station near the scene. In total, 13 warrants were issued for drug related charges.
