HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle accident that killed a man in the Chestnut Mountain area late Tuesday night.
Fire crews responded to the crash on Georgia Highway 53/Winder
Highway at Oliver Road at approximately 11:50 p.m where they found the victim James Chatman, 31, dead at the scene.
According to the preliminary investigation, Chatman was attempting to pass vehicles on the road when his motorcycle, a 2012 KTM, hit a concrete median and then a road sign.
Anyone with additional information on the crash should contact Sgt. J. Morgan at (770) 718-2383.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.