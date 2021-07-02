PAULDING COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) — Paulding County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a murder at the Country Gardens Apartment complex in Dallas, Ga.
According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call at the complex just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. When deputies arrived they found a man laying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man, later identified as Lindsey Darnell Foster, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say there are no suspects in custody and they are encouraging anyone who may have information regarding the shooting to call the anonymous Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
