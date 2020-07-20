ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A weekend crackdown on traffic enforcement taking place across the city of Atlanta resulted in numerous traffic stops and citations, says Georgia Department of Public Safety.
In recent weeks the city has seen an uptick in shootings, drag racing incidents, and other dangerous activity that poses a threat to the community.
Between July 17 -18, Atlanta Police and Georgia State Police made 328 traffic stops, issued 230 traffic citations, 267 warnings, and made 12 arrests of impaired drivers and wanted persons. Of those arrests, two involved drug-related offenses.
Troops also recovered three stolen vehicles, stolen weapons, and were involved in four pursuits.
The agency also reported 24 vehicle accidents that were investigated within a 24-hour span.
