RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing from Southern Regional Hospital.
Officers say Dontrell Johnson, 37, left the hospital Monday and was last seen in that area. Authorities say Johnson suffers from acute psychosis and have been in an "unclear state of mind" when he left the hospital.
Johnson is described as a black male, 5'6" tall, weighing 180 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jeans.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Johnson is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.