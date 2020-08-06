Classroom chalkboard

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A third grade student is the latest to test positive for COVID-19 after just four days of in-person learning.

A letter to parents states that the student attends Holly ES STEM Academy, but does not disclose when the student tested positive.

"All students who have been deemed 'close contact' received a personalized contact from the school," reads the letter in part. It also states students and teachers who came into 'close contact' with the student have been asked to quarantine for 14 days. "However, in this instance this exposure will not require the closure of this class."

The school year kicked off for Cherokee County schools on Monday and already multiple students have contracted the sometimes deadly virus.

