CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A third grade student is the latest to test positive for COVID-19 after just four days of in-person learning.
A letter to parents states that the student attends Holly ES STEM Academy, but does not disclose when the student tested positive.
"All students who have been deemed 'close contact' received a personalized contact from the school," reads the letter in part. It also states students and teachers who came into 'close contact' with the student have been asked to quarantine for 14 days. "However, in this instance this exposure will not require the closure of this class."
The school year kicked off for Cherokee County schools on Monday and already multiple students have contracted the sometimes deadly virus.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Health confirms a 7-year-old boy has becom…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An eighth grade student at Dean Rusk Middle School has teste…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A second-grade student at Sixes Elementary School has tested…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.