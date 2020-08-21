CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A third-grade student is the latest to test positive for COVID-18 at William G. Hasty Sr. Elementary.
As a result of the positive test, 28 students and two staff/teachers will have to quarantine.
On Friday, parents were sent the following letter from Principal Dr. Maria Rosario-Regan:
Dear Parents:
I am writing this letter in order to communicate that a student in third grade has tested positive for COVID-19. All students who have been deemed a "close contact" received a personalized correspondence from our school. In an abundance of caution, and in accordance with our Exposure and Response Plan, we will close the impacted class effective immediately for a 14- day quarantine window. As you are reading this notification, we have implemented CCSD safety protocols in partnership with the Department of Public Health (DPH). The affected class will participate in a remote learning model during the closure window.
We continue to encourage all parents to temperature scan and monitor students closely for any sign of potential illness. Students should remain at home if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, new or persistent cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and/or stomach issues (diarrhea).
We ask that you continue to encourage your students to wash their hands frequently and to socially distance from others when possible. We also strongly recommend your student to wear a mask or other face covering especially when social distancing is difficult.
