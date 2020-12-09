Early voting for the Georgia Senate runoff begins December 14, and already groves of volunteers are offering their time to serve as poll watchers.
With conspiracies of voter fraud looming from the presidential election results, Republican supporters are planning to show up, and protect their votes. According to Georgia GOP Spokeswoman Abigail Sigle, the group has seen a record turnout of eager volunteers.
"Republicans in Georgia – the GAGOP, Senators Loeffler and Perdue, the RNC and the NRSC – have had over 4,000 volunteers sign up to serve as poll watchers during the Early Vote period, the largest number in Georgia history and many more than during the general election," said Sigle.
On January 5 incumbent Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will try to hold onto their seats while respectively running against Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
