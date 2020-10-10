4 arrested after car chase leads Deputies through multiple counties

MONROE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Monroe County Deputies made four arrests after a car chase led them through multiple Georgia counties Friday afternoon.
Around 2:00 p.m., Deputies observed two vehicles, a Volkswagen Jetta and a Jeep Grand Cherokee, speeding through traffic erratically near mile marker 201. Both vehicles fled once Deputies made contact, beginning a chase through Lamar County and into Pike County.
Lamar County Deputies managed to disable the Jetta in Pike County after a successful PIT maneuver. Both the driver and passenger were arrested and taken to Monroe County Jail.
The Grand Cherokee continued fleeing into Spalding County until it crashed into another vehicle, at which point the driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries while the passenger was transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Authorities said that both vehicles had been reported stolen from Miami Beach, FL Thursday night.
Christopher Garcia-Espinoza of Wisconsin was identified as the driver of the Jetta. He is being charged with multiple traffic violations, fleeing, possession of marijuana, theft by receiving, and possibly further charges.
Devion Thomas of Wisconsin, the driver of the Grand Cherokee, was also wanted for theft in Wisconsin, and is being charged with multiple traffic violations, fleeing, theft by receiving, and possibly further charges.
Both passengers of the two vehicles, identified as Matthew Rhone and Quantrell Caffey of Wisconsin, were also taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.