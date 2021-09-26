NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Four people have been arrested following reports of several fights at the Coweta County Fair Saturday night.
Videos, posted on Vimeo, show several people arguing, throwing punches and tossing items such as chairs and food.
Police say two 17-year-old boys, a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were arrested and charged as a result of their involvement in the fights.
Jeremiah McGruder, 18, was charged with Affray, Jaidia Stegall, 19, was charged with Criminal Interference with Government Property, Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction of Officers.
One of the 17-year-olds was charged with Simple Battery and Affray while the other was charged with Disorderly Conduct.
It is unclear what provoked the fighting.
