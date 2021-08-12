GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—Four men are behind bars in Gwinnett County in connection to child-related sex crimes.
A police spokesperson said the cases are not related.
According to a Gwinnett County Sheriff’s spokesperson, on August 2, deputies arrested Sebion J. Dudley for criminal attempt to commit child molestation and obscene internet contact with a child.
Days later, on August 5, sheriff’s deputies charged Kevin Cumatz with criminal attempt to commit child molestation and use of computer service to seduce a child.
On the same day, Justice Grace was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation and use of a computer to seduce a child.
Deputies also arrested Mathews James on August 10, charging him with criminal attempt to commit child molestation and use of a computer to seduce a child.
The men were arrested by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit.
Anyone with tips are asked to contact the T.R.A.C.E tip line at (770)-619-6405.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.