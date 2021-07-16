CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the early hours of Wednesday morning, officers rushed to a Canton neighborhood after multiple homes were engulfed in flames.
Four Canton officers arrived to the Hidden Creek Subdivision around 3:30 a.m. minutes prior to the Cherokee County firefighters battling the blaze. Officers were able to save several residents who were trapped in a fenced backyard by pulling them over a neighboring fence as the fire destroyed the home.
In a matter of seconds, Officer Michael Caplan, Jesse Lee, Domenick Marotta and Sgt. Tayor Lilley went door to door to remove residents who were in danger. During the incident, body cam footage captured Sgt. Lilley and Officer Lee helping an elderly woman who was unable to walk on her own to safety.
Three homes in the subdivision were destroyed by the fast-moving fire, and three additional homes received moderate to minor damage, according to fire investigators.
The four officers were honored with life-saving awards at the city council meeting held on Thursday, the Canton Police Department told CBS46 News.
