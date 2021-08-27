CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Four schools are moving to virtual learning starting next week, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The district posted the following on their website:
Carroll County School System believes that students benefit from in-person instruction, however we must consistently evaluate the ever changing data and respond in a way to protect the health and well-being of our students and staff. Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily move 4 out of 23 schools to a modified learning model beginning on Monday, August 30th.
Bay Springs Middle School, Temple Middle School and Temple High School will move to a hybrid learning model until September 10.
Whitesburg Elementary School will move to a distance learning model until September 3.
The school district said these four schools will follow these models for the time indicated, or longer if needed.
These temporary steps are being taken on a school-by-school basis, and ongoing positive case data. This data considers case rates during a seven-day period, and may also include factors such as evidence of case clustering, staff availability, and community spread. Thank you for your continued support and partnership as we work together to keep everyone safe and healthy.
