MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A forgery investigation has landed four people behind bars.
Donna Nelson, Mark Cain, Cindy Padgett and Mary Stephens are now each facing a felony charge. Investigators began looking into forged documents involving the four suspects on May 5.
According to investigators, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a complaint that documents of a deceased person were being forged.
The charges for each individual are:
- Donna Nelson: 2 Felony counts of False Statements and 2 counts of Conspiracy to commit a Felony (Forgery)
- Mark Cain: 2 counts of Conspiracy to commit a Felony (Forgery) and 1 Misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of practicing law
- Cindy Padgett: 1 count of Conspiracy to commit a Felony (Forgery)
- Mary Stephens: 2 counts of Conspiracy to commit a Felony (Forgery)
This investigation is ongoing.
