ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Four children were seriously injured Monday afternoon after being ejected from a vehicle.
Deputies say the vehicle was involved in an accident just after noon on I-20 near Sigman Road. The overturned vehicle was carrying a total of seven occupants, six of which were children ages 11 and under.
All passengers were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The accident is still under investigation.
