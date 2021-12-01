ATLANTA (CBS46) — Four law enforcement officers have been killed in the state of Georgia in the last 3 months and 8 have been killed so far this year.
In early November, CBS46 talked to local law enforcement officials who told us that domestic calls and traffic stops are the most dangerous for police officers.
264 officers died in the line of duty nationwide in 2020, according to the 2020 National Law Enforcement Officers Fatalities Report. Out of those 264, 48 were killed by gunfire. Of those 48, 7 were responding to domestic violence calls. The study also found that numerous more have been severely injured when responding to domestic-related calls.
According to the FBI, 59 officers were killed between Jan. 1 and Oct. 12 in 2021. FBI Director Christopher Wray said during National Police Week called the dramatic increase between 2020 and 2021 an "alarming uptick" and said that it basically translates into one officer "murdered" every five days.
Here is a list of the officers who have been killed in 2021:
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Mobley was killed on Jan. 2 when he was hit during a traffic stop on the Downtown Connector.
Decatur County Sheriff's Office Capt. Justin Bedwell was shot March 1 while assisting with a chase and manhunt. He died 2 days later.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office Deputy Christopher Knight was stabbed and killed by an inmate at the Bibb County Jail on April 6.
Holly Springs Police Department Officer Joe Burson was dragged and killed during a traffic stop on June 16.
Alamo Police Department Officer Dylan Harrison was shot and killed killed outside of his station on Oct. 9.
Henry County Police Department Officer Paramhans Desai was shot Nov. 4 while attempting to make an arrest during a domestic disturbance call. He died on Nov. 8.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall was shot Nov. 5 while responding to a domestic call. She died on Nov. 11.
Clayton County Police Department Officer Henry Laxson was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute on Nov. 30. Officer Alex Chandler was also shot in the hand.
OFFICERS INJURED IN THE LINE OF DUTY
Three police officers were shot during a high-speed chase on April 12. They included Carrollton Police Department Officer Rob Holloway; Villa Rica Police Department Officer Chase Gordy; and Carroll County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jay Repetto.
Two police officers were injured in a recent incident in Sandy Springs. They were responding to an intruder report when one of the officers was stabbed repeatedly. The attacker was shot by a different police officer and a third officer was grazed by a bullet in the process. None of the officers have been identified.
Two DeKalb County deputies were shot during an incident on Dec. 1. Both were transported to a local hospital, one of them in critical condition. The officers were identified as Aaron Jackson and Jar'rad Hunt.
