First responders worked a fatal car crash on Interstate 85 Northbound near the 985 split Saturday night.
Authorities confirmed at least 4 people were killed in the crash that happened around 7:00 p.m.
They said the passenger van flipped on its side and caught fire.
The crash shut down interstate lanes for hours. All lanes reopened just after 10:45 p.m.
The victims have not yet been identified.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
