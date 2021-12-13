ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A 4-month-old infant in Georgia has become the state’s youngest victim of COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Public Health listed the infant’s death on their website Monday afternoon.
No additional details regarding the child's passing have been given at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.