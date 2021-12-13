Meet the illustrators who gave the coronavirus its face

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A 4-month-old infant in Georgia has become the state’s youngest victim of COVID-19.

The Georgia Department of Public Health listed the infant’s death on their website Monday afternoon. 

No additional details regarding the child's passing have been given at this time.

