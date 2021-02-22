Four new state run mass vaccination sites will open their doors to the public Monday as Governor Brian Kemp looks to get more people in the state vaccinated quicker.
“Our goal is 1,000 per day for the first two weeks and then 2,000 per day after that,” Sheri Russo with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency said Friday.
GEMA said it intends to administer a COVID-19 vaccine every two minutes at the new mass vaccination site at the Delta Air Lines Museum, however, all those seeking vaccinations at the site must make an appointment to receive a shot.
“The most important thing is to make sure that you go and register and have an appointment. Bring your QRL code with you, that’s going to speed up the process considerably for you,” Russo said.
In addition to this location, there will be similar mass vaccination sites at the Habersham County Fairgrounds, Macon Farmers Market and Albany Georgia Forestry Commission.
To schedule a vaccination at the new sites, go to MyVaccineGeorgia.com to schedule an appointment. If you are qualified, you will be able to set up an appointment at one of the sites. If you are not eligible for the vaccine yet, you can still sign up and the state will contact you when you when you become eligible.
