DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CSB46)— A big step has been made in the goal to crack down on illegal street racing in the state of Georgia.
Four of the top illegal street racing organizers are in custody and facing a slew of charges.
These arrests come on the heels of Governor Brian Kemp signing a new bill into law this year, making it illegal to promote drag racing, and laying drags in Georgia.
A spokesperson with DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) tells CBS46 News on Wednesday police arrested three of the four street racing organizers for their involvement in multiple events in DeKalb County spanning from one in May and two in June.
One of the suspects arrested included Adolfo “AtlTuners” Robledo, say police.
According to officials, multiple agencies worked together to coordinate Robledo’s arrest as he arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from Miami.
CBS46 News has learned Kristopher “DripMyWhip” Repka, was arrested by Sandy Springs Police for his involvement in these same street racing gatherings out of DeKalb County.
This is not Repka's first encounter with law enforcement. Police say, Repka was arrested back in September of 2020 for his participation in an August 2020 incident, where he hit a person at Spaghetti Junction while doing donuts.
In addition, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department arrested Isaac “Northside Mafia” Vasquez-Sanabria for his involvement in a June event, says DKPD.
Authorities say the first illegal street racing arrest happened on June 3, when Marietta Police Department arrested Richard “Elusive_Atlanta” Burnett for his role in a May street racing event.
CBS46 News is working to get more information stay with us as updates are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.