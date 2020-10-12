ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Four people were wounded when shots rang out in the 300 block of W Peachtree Street NW Sunday evening.
Atlanta Police say the shooting took place around 10:10 p.m. Of the four people injured, only one is in critical condition. All victims were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Police have not yet found a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
