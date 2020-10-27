CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Four suspects have been identified after a shooting that left one Clayton State University student injured Saturday.
The incident occurred around 10:34 a.m. near Laker Hall at the Clayton State University campus. Four individuals were visiting the campus when one of them fired a weapon at a student.
The student was taken to a local area hospital for treatment, while no other injuries were reported. Law enforcement said there was no ongoing threat on the campus at this time.
After further investigation, police identified four suspects who were not students of Clayton State University. Zydarius Arkady Brewer, 18, Braylen Tremaine Staples, 19, Ra’him Sykes, 18, and, Terrance Woods, 18 were all charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.
The shooting was not believed to be a random incident, investigators told CBS46 News.
Authorities are still investigating this incident; stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.