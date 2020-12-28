Several people at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta are looking for a place to live after fire ripped through their homes early Monday morning.
The fire started around 3 a.m. in a top-floor unit at the complex on the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Drive and spread to three additional units. In all, as many as 20 people have been displaced.
There's no reports of injuries at this time and a cause has yet to be determined. The Red Cross is assisting the affected residents.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.