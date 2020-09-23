CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have confirmed to CBS46 that a child was shot Wednesday evening near Tara Boulevard and McDonough Road.
Police say the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Glyn Court around 8:50 p.m. There are three victims, the 4-year-old child, and two others. Their injuries as listed as minor to critical.
At this time, investigator believe an altercation with a known party lead to the shooting. Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Karl Jordan.
Jordan is described as being 5'9", weighing 140 lbs., has hazel eyes and is Black man with fair skin. He is considered armed and dangerous. If spotted, 911 should be dialed immediately. Jordan was last seen in a Silver 2009 Acura TL Georgia Tag RWT-7394
Stay with CBS46 as this story develops.
