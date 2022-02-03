SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A 4-year-old Griffin boy is in critical condition after being shot earlier today inside an apartment in the 1100 block of West Poplar Street.
Griffin Police Department say they have arrested 20-year-old James Lee Evans for the crime. He is being charged with cruelty to children in the 2nd degree and reckless conduct.
Evans was out on bond for gang activity and theft by receiving at the time of his arrest.
The mother of the child, 24-year-old Jamacia Lyons, has also been arrested and is facing the same charges.
The child was airlifted to navicent Health in Macon.
Additional charges for these individuals and perhaps others are possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
