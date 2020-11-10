Gwinnett County has announced a new plan to help prevent "imminent evictions" in the county.
According to a spokesperson, Gwinnett County will now use federal funds from the CARES Act to make past due rent payments directly to landlords.
Officials said they hope this will prevent many imminent evictions and help keep tenants stably housed.
The plan, named “Project RESET”, will also work with tenants and landlords who do not have an eviction filing but are in a pre-eviction stage.
“The first phase of the new Project RESET program will target 400 active dispossessory filings currently in Gwinnett Magistrate Court where eviction is imminent. Court staff has contacted both tenants and landlords regarding eligibility and how to apply”, according to a statement.
“Project RESET lets us take a strategic and coordinated approach to the needs that have arisen out of COVID-19,” said HomeFirst Gwinnett Director Matthew Elder. “This versatility and coordination will be benchmark best practices for how local governments, courts and nonprofits can work together for large-scale community impact.”
Chief Magistrate Kristina Hammer Blum said, “We’ve built a resource pipeline to get CARES Act funding directly to tenants and landlords who have been financially impacted by the pandemic. Our goal is to bring more social service resources directly into the court system to make them easily accessible by those most in need. This is a solution-based justice model that I am excited to build upon, not just in dispossessory cases, but in all of our court processes.”
Project RESET officially launched on Nov. 2 and will run through the end of 2020.
Interested parties can get more information by calling 770-847-6765 or emailing MagistrateCourtProjectRESET@gwinnettcounty.com.
