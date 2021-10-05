ATLANTA (CBS46) — More than 40 cats were recently rescued from cages in the back of a U-Haul.
Police say they were discovered during a traffic stop in Cordele, which is about 2 hours south of Atlanta.
The owners of the cats were apparently in the process of moving cross country and put them in the back of the truck with no ventilation.
The cats are now on their way to Furkids Animal Rescue in Cumming.
Furkids say the cats are exhausted and stressed but okay otherwise. They will be put up for adoption in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.