JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple residents were displaced after an early morning fire in Clayton County Tuesday.
Firefighters rushed to Flint River Apartments on Flint Road in Jonesboro after reports of a massive blaze.
Ten units at the complex were affected by the fire, causing 42 families to be displaced. A team of disaster volunteers led by Raymond Garrett arrived on the scene to provide assistance for those in need.
The Red Cross provided assistance for essentials such as lodging, food, the replacement of health-related items and emotional support, according to fire officials.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.