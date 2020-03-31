ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Forty-four troops headed to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on Tuesday to assist with COVID-19 cases in Albany.
In addition to the troops help, the hospital also received multiple shipments of emergency supplies.
Governor Kemp released the following statement:
"We're all in this together. I know Phoebe Putney staff are working long hours and facing tough challenges daily. The state will continue to make resources available until we've beaten this virus."
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
