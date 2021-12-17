LAKE LANIER, Ga. (CBS46) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says it is searching for a man who went under the water Thursday at Lake Lanier and never resurfaced.
Wardens responded to Mary Alice Park Thursday afternoon in regards to a possible drowning. They were told a 46-year-old man was attempting to work on his board when entered the water, went under, and never resurfaced.
A search for the man began immediately Thursday afternoon, but was later suspended due to darkness.
Several agencies were back on the water Friday morning with sonar in an attempt to locate the man. At this time, he has not been located.
CBS46 will continue to provide updates as they become available.
