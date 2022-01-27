CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) — Two men were arrested and 47 pounds of marijuana were seized in Carrollton after residents complained of illegal drug sales involving a local nail salon.
According to Carrollton Police Department, they executed search warrants at house on Terrace Ridge and Nails Art Salon & Spa on Bankhead Highway. In addition to the marijuana, they also seized one gun and two vehicles.
Additionally, 28-year-old Trieu Bui and 48-year-old Donny Vo, both of Carrollton, were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and the sale of marijuana.
The searches and arrests were handled by the ACE (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit), which is a multi-agency unit made up of officers from Carrollton Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and University of West Georgia Police Department.
