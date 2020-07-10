HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A joint operation between the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and multiple county law enforcement agencies led to dozens of arrests in a major drug trafficking bust.

The 11-month long investigation ended in the arrest of 48 men and women who were involved in drug trafficking in several North Georgia counties. 

In August 2019, the Hall County District Attorney’s Office conducted an investigation into the drug trafficking organization of Luther Troy Summerfield, age 43, Alejandro Ceja-Solano, age 40, and others. 

During the extensive investigation, authorities learned that Summerfield purchased and distributed kilograms of methamphetamine from Ceja-Solano. 

According to GBI, police executed approximately 12 search warrants yielding the following:

  • Approximately 50 kilograms of methamphetamine
  • Approximately ½ kilogram of heroin
  • Approximately 20 firearms
  • Approximately $70,000 in cash
  • Approximately 6 vehicles

Investigators said the street value associated with all the drugs seized is $705,000.00.

The following individuals were arrested:

  1. Tanya Lynn Allison, age 48-arrested
  2. Katlynn Marie Beaucaire-arrested
  3. Richard Daniel Burkett-arrested
  4. Dulcey Burton, age 51-arrested
  5. Alejandro Ceja-Solano-arrested
  6. Jose Alfredo Miranda Chavez-already in custody
  7. Jessica Marie Clark, age 28-arrested
  8. Noah Coker-in prison
  9. Mark Coker-arrested
  10. Joshua Collins- already in custody
  11. Kevin Cosper-arrested
  12. Robyn Samantha Dost, age 27-arrested
  13. Chelsea Dover, age 30-arrested
  14. Shelbi Eanes, age 25-arrested
  15. Juan Antonio Flores-custody in Gwinnett
  16. Brandi Nicole Freeman-arrested
  17. Jory Gee, age 33-arrested
  18. Roger Dale Gerrin, age 62-arrested
  19. Robert Green- already in custody in Lumpkin
  20. Dexter Grier, age 40-arrested
  21. Nucoma Grindle, age 42-arrested
  22. Dustin Floyd Groves- arrested
  23. Terry Harris, -arrested
  24. Christy Deresia Hedden-arrested
  25. Jerry Lee Helton-arrested
  26. Crystal Marie Herrin-arrested
  27. Brooke Barron Hicks-arrested
  28. Christopher Jackson, age 33-arrested
  29. Kimberly Ann Kennedy-arrested
  30. Richard Jason Maddox-arrested
  31. Marinela Romeiro Marquez-arrested
  32. Pablo Martinez-already in custody
  33. Shayna Millwood-arrested
  34. Allie Murray-arrested
  35. William Harrison Nicely-arrested
  36. Ashley Parker- already in custody
  37. Joshua Ray Phillips- custody already
  38. Kirstie Purvis-arrested
  39. Brianne Ross Rummell-already in custody
  40. Michael Rummel-arrested
  41.  Coty Anthony Sanders-arrested
  42. Jeffrey Shane Seabolt—arrested
  43. Erin Sexton-arrested
  44. Jessie Elaine Smith-arrested
  45. Seantal Tiffany Smith-arrested
  46. Luther Troy Summerfield-arrested
  47. Delores Thomas –arrested
  48. Anthony Williams-in custody

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

