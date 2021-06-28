ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you're looking for festive family fun this 4th of July, CBS46 has compiled a huge list of events to help make planning your weekend as easy as apple pie.
Events are listed in alphabetical order:
Acworth 4th of July Celebration
The City of Acworth and the Acworth Business Association are hosting an Independence Day celebration at Cauble Park on July 4. The celebration features live music starting at 5:30pm. The concert is free to the public, and tables for 6 are available for an additional fee. At dark, watch as one of the largest fireworks shows in Cobb County takes place over Lake Acworth.
More: https://bit.ly/3xZ9j7R
Alpharetta - July 4th Fireworks
Celebrate our great nation with your family under the stars watching a brilliant display of fireworks at dusk on July 4 at Wills Park. Families are welcome to enjoy the fireworks together but are asked to social distance and take whatever precautions will make them feel comfortable. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and precautions this year’s event will not feature any of the additional activities as it has in the past. Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009.
More: https://bit.ly/2SyCH5P
Athens Star Spangled Classic
Celebrate 245 years of American independence with a fireworks display at the Star Spangled Classic on Saturday, July 3! The fireworks display will be launched at approximately 9:30 p.m. from Athens Ben Epps Airport. The display will be viewable from many locations around the Lexington Road, Cherokee Road, & Gaines School Road intersection as well as two locations provided by Athens-Clarke County.
More: www.accgov.com/fireworks
Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins at Truist Park
The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins at Truist Park July 2 - July 4. There will be fireworks at Truist Park after the game ends on Friday, July 2. On the 4th of July, the Braves host the Marlins for a day game and promise an Independence Day Celebration.
More: https://atmlb.com/2UCjQav
Avondale Estates 4th of July Celebration
The Fourth of July is always a blast in Avondale Estates. A community-led parade will begin at 10 a.m. on July 4. It will originate from the DeKalb School of the Arts parking lot and follow the traditional route north on Clarendon Avenue. Fireworks will cap off the holiday that night at Lake Avondale.
More: https://bit.ly/3x6ZDYI
Brasleton - Celebrate 4th of July
Bring the family to Downtown Braselton to celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic parade, festival and BIG fireworks show on Sunday, July 4! Highlights include a concert by GlowBand on the Town Green, kid-friendly activities compliments of Primrose of Brasleton and the Rotary Club of Brasleton food trucks, local dining and shopping throughout downtown. Fireworks begin at dark.
More: https://bit.ly/3AaMobm
Buford | Margaritaville at Lanier Islands
Join us for the holiday weekend and enjoy family fun and live entertainment at LandShark Landing! Don't forget to stay for the dazzling firework show, starting at 10:00 p.m.! $15.00 Admission fee per person. Friday the waterpark will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday the waterpark will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The Jonathan Ingram Band will play from 8 p.m.- 11 p.m. at LandShark Landing, with fireworks at 10 p.m.
More: https://bit.ly/3y498YK
Callaway Resort & Gardens
It's an all-out, all-American, weekend-long celebration! At Callaway Resort & Gardens, the weekend festivities begin early and last well into the night. Enjoy outdoor adventures, beach access, delicious food and drink specials, fireworks displays, or just take it all in and relax on the shore of Robin Lake. End each evening with a bang and experience our spectacular Fireworks Extravaganza and make it a weekend to remember. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
More: https://bit.ly/3vXiuUQ
Canton - July 4 Parade and Fireworks Show
Join us for a star-spangled celebration on Independence Day, Sunday, July 4! The American Legion - Canton Post is hosting a Patriotic Parade in Downtown Canton, starting at 3 p.m. A spectacular Fireworks Show by the City of Canton will be at the Publix Shopping Center block of Riverstone Parkway beginning at dusk (typically 9 p.m., weather-permitting). We hope to see you there in all your red, white and blue!
More: https://bit.ly/3h2kI0R
Cartersville 4th of July Celebration
The Rotary Club of Etowah and WBHF Radio are proud to celebrate our nation’s independence by organizing the annual 4th of July Parade presented by Shottenkirk Honda and bringing food, games, fireworks and a concert on the Century Bank of Georgia Stage to Dellinger Park. The parade will be held on Saturday, July 3rd at 9:00 a.m., with the line up for participants beginning at 7:30 a.m. The festivities and fireworks at Dellinger Park will be held on Sunday, July 4th from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.
More: https://bit.ly/3gZgWp9
Conyers Red, White and Boom!
Save the date for Saturday, July 3, 2021 as we celebrate our country's independence at Red, White and Boom! The streets of the commercial district of historic Olde Town Conyers will come alive with the sights and sounds of our community celebrating our nation's independence. Bring the family for food trucks, kids activities, multiple stages of live music, a beer garden, and did we mention fireworks? The fun starts at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at dark, or between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
More: https://bit.ly/3gZTiZG
Cumming - 64th Annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade
The Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade is an annual July 4th tradition in the City of Cumming. Thousands of people line the streets to celebrate Independence Day. With a wide variety of floats you’ll see local businesses, sports teams, dance academies, antique cars, tractors, steam engines and much more! The parade route travels south on Tribble Gap Road, starting at Forsyth Central High School and ending at the Cumming Fairgrounds. Parade starts at 10 a.m.
More: https://bit.ly/3dk9oLm
Decatur - July 4 Fireworks
The City of Decatur plans to launch its annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, beginning at dark (approximately 9 p.m.).The community is encouraged to find a safe, socially distanced place to watch the 15-20-minute show that will launch from the top of the DeKalb County Parking Deck. Streets in the fireworks fall-out zone will be closed. While we are not gathering officially as a community or hosting the annual Pied Piper Parade and Concert on the Square, we encourage you to wear a mask and enjoy the display safely and socially distanced.
More: https://bit.ly/3A7CIyv
Duluth Celebrates America
Celebrate Independence Day with us on July 3! Enjoy a fabulous fireworks display, live music, food trucks, and more on Duluth Town Green from 5:30-10 p.m. This event is free to attend! Due to increased COVID-19 precautions, there will not be a kid zone at this year's event.
More: https://bit.ly/2T6PWel
Dunwoody 4th of July Parade
Dunwoody Homeowners Association and the Dunwoody Reporter Newspaper will host the annual Fourth of July Parade featuring marching bands, floats, clowns, animal units and local celebrities. In 2019 the parade attracted over 2,500 participants and 35,000 spectators! It's known as Georgia's largest July 4th parade! It will take place on Monday, July 5 at 9 a.m.
More: https://bit.ly/3jkVAnB
Fantastic 4th Celebration at Stone Mountain Park
From July 1 through July 5, you can enjoy a full day of adventure with great family attractions and live entertainment, then stay into the evening to experience the Lasershow Spectacular presented by the Georgia Office of Highway Safety followed by the exact same patriotic fireworks finale each night of the celebration! Reservations for the Lasershow Spectacular are required, so make yours now!
More: https://bit.ly/3dnbrhP
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds July 4th Fireworks
The prettiest place to watch fireworks on July 4 is at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds! Family friendly and plenty of room for everyone to spread out and enjoy. Bring your American Pride and let's celebrate America's Birthday! Admission & parking are free and music is from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Fireworks display begins at 9:45 p.m.
More: https://bit.ly/3hdKVIW
Griffin 4th of July Celebration
Bring the family out and come jam with us on the lake for our 4th of July celebration. There will be fishing, boats, outdoor games and live entertainment by the Owl Creek Band. Event is July 4 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tickets run from $10-$20. The Lake Pavilion, 460 Aerodrome Way, Griffin, GA 30248.
More: https://bit.ly/3gYdQlb
Hall County - Fireworks at Laurel Park
The all-day event on July 3 will feature entertainment for the whole family, culminating in a spectacular fireworks show at dusk to celebrate our nation's independence. Event will take place at Laurel Park at 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville, GA 30506 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
More: https://bit.ly/35YG214
John's Creek Independence Day Celebration
Celebrate our country's independence at Newtown Park with live music by The Block Party Experience, activities, food, and an exceptional fireworks display! Event is Friday, July 2 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at Newtown Park. The event is free! Several food trucks will be on site as well, so bring your appetite! Top off the night with a fireworks extravaganza! Fireworks will begin after sunset.
More: https://bit.ly/2UcOF5l
Kennesaw Salute to America
The City of Kennesaw's Independence Day celebration of freedom, music and fireworks is one of the biggest and best in North Georgia! Salute to America will feature two stages of live music, festive street entertainment, food vendors and plenty of family-friendly activities.
More: https://bit.ly/3y2uDcG
Lilburn 4th of July Potluck Picnic and Trivia Contest
We’re hosting a Fourth of July POTLUCK PICNIC and an American history TRIVIA CONTEST right after worship on Sunday, July 4. The church will provide the fried chicken and drink and we’re asking everyone else to bring their favorite picnic dish(es) to enjoy with our church family. Bring and guest and join for an INDOORS picnic.
More: https://bit.ly/3y09Feo
Marietta 4th of July Parade, Festival and Fireworks
Come out and celebrate America’s independence as the City of Marietta hosts the Fourth in the Park celebration beginning on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10 am. The Independence Day celebration begins with the Marietta Freedom Parade that starts at Roswell Street Baptist Church and continues west on Roswell Street, then north on East Park Square past Glover Park, then down Cherokee Street, and ends at North Marietta Parkway. The parade features marching units from local bands, civic organizations, beauty pageant queens, scouts, local businesses of all types, and much more. After the parade there will be free live concerts and entertainment, food, arts and crafts, carnival games, and of course fireworks.
More: https://bit.ly/3hhfDke
Newnan 4th of July Parade
Join us downtown to celebrate Independence Day during the 4th of July Parade on Sunday, July 4th 2021. The Parade will begin at Veteran’s Memorial Park (Temple Avenue Park) at 4:00 pm and head down Jackson/Lagrange St and will end right past Newnan City Hall.
More: https://bit.ly/3dkzBt5
Norcorss Red, White & BOOM
The City of Norcross is throwing a pre-Fourth of July block party and you’re invited! Make your way to the heart of downtown historic Norcross on July 3 for food, fun and fireworks during the 2021 edition of Red White and BOOM! The good times start with a bang at 5 p.m. with bounce houses (nominal fee), festive face painting and an assortment of food vendors. For those looking to continue the fun and celebration, head over to one of Norcross’ local hotspots for live music and libations.
More: https://bit.ly/3js4GPx
Peachtree City Annual Independence Day Parade and Fireworks
Join the City of Peachtree City for its annual Independence Day Parade and Fireworks on Saturday, July 3rd. The parade begins at Village on the Green, travels up the Peachtree Parkway, and ends at Mcintosh Trail Recreation Center. The fireworks will take place over Lake Peachtree, and will begin at dusk. *There will be no 4th Fest this year.
More: https://bit.ly/3qyfJYZ
Powder Springs July 4 Festival - Springfest!
12 p.m - 10 p.m. on July 4. Garden, Games, Giveaways, Bouncy Houses, Game Trucks, Face Painting, Food Trucks, Artisan Vendors, All-day Live Musical Performances, & more! This exciting community event will climax with FIREWORKS! Also come for the First Annual Powder Springs Carnival July 1 – July 4 at Powder Springs Park! Info at RickettsRhodes.com.
More: https://bit.ly/3dlwRvS
Rome's 2021 Fireworks Extravaganza
Park opens at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 4th for the 2021 Patriotic Party in the Park sponsored by Redmond Regional Medical Center. Vendors will be serving a variety of foods and sweets from barbecue, tacos, cotton candy, and kettle corn. The concert is set to start at 7 p.m. with the fireworks show starting around 9:50 p.m. Parking is $5 and is card only
More: https://bit.ly/3gZTJmM
Roswell 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza
Join us for a great afternoon of fellowship at the field in back of the old Crabapple Middle school. Bring the family and a beach chair and a picnic. We will have a cooler full of drinks. The city of Roswell is sure to have a great display of fireworks and live music coming from Roswell Area Park. July 4 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell, GA 30075.
More: https://bit.ly/3qvidY0
Sandy Springs Stars & Stripes Annual Fireworks Celebration
The Fourth of July will go off with a bang as the Sandy Springs Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration lights the sky for the first time over City Springs. The celebration will take place on Sunday, July 4. The event was previously held at the Concourse Corporate Center. The Rupert’s Orchestra will rock the City Green with their unique and versatile range of music including current top 40 hits, Motown, Classic Rock, and Swing. The music begins at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks will light the night sky beginning at 9:30 p.m. Bring your own picnic or purchase from one of the nearby restaurants or event food trucks. Food trucks will open at 6 p.m.
More: https://bit.ly/3jov6BY
Sugar Hill Sparks in the Park
City of Sugar Hill’s Independence Day celebration with fireworks and live music by Electric Avenue will be held July 3 from 6 p.m. – 10.p.m. Fireworks to begin around 9:15 p.m. depending on weather conditions. Event is at E.E. Robinson Park North at 850 Level Creek Road, Sugar Hill, GA 30518. No shuttles provided. Please park and walk from the following locations:
More: https://bit.ly/3Aa6HpC
Tucker Parks & Rec Pool Party
Join Tucker Parks & Recreation for our annual Pool Party on the 4th of July! This event will include music, free hotdogs, a watermelon eating contest and a cannonball contest! The event is from 12 p.m. - 4p.m. at Kelley Cofer Park, 4259 N. Park Drive, Tucker, GA 30084.
More: https://bit.ly/2U4GjNg
Woodstock July 4th (5th) Spectacular Fireworks
Join us for a day full of 4th of July festivities! A parade from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., a festival from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and fireworks from 9 p.m. 10 p.m.
More: https://bit.ly/3x2yV3G
