ATLANTA (CBS46)--Over 1.5 million passengers are expected to be traveling to, though, or from Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport over Independence Day weekend.
“I’ve been in several different airports over the last week or so and Atlanta is nuts,” said passenger Dodi Pritchett, “I can’t believe I made it… I’ve never seen so many people in the TSA line before.”
“It’s crazy I’ve never seen it like this before but yeah I will probably miss our flight,” said a passenger in a hurry to TSA.
Passengers identifying the rush as a race against the clock.
“At least leave four hours early at least …minimum!” exclaims passenger Mary Williams.
With bumper-to-bumper traffic… “It took me two hours from Buckhead and it’s only a 20-minute drive,” Williams goes on to say.
Parking for some has become a problem as the airport's 29,000 parking spaces at 11 lots continue to fill.
“We do want to remind people that even with 29,000 spots it tends to get filled up so check on our website ATL.com we provide immediate updates on parking availability, on security wait times, and also concessionaires,” explains Hartsfield-Jackson Deputy Director Policy and Communications Andy Gobeil.
Now, although some concessionaires are open… “It was four people ahead of me but it took me like 10 minutes for four people- the lines are very long,” said Williams.
About 1/3 of food and beverage concessionaires have not reopened for a variety of reasons including staffing challenges.
ATL leaders held a job fair this week to address staffing concerns.
As a reminder, there are open food and beverage options on every concourse.
Health experts are requiring passengers to mask up.
Sounding the alarm on the more transmissible Delta COVID-19 variant, which according to the CDC, now accounts for a quarter of new cases nationwide.
