Johns Creek, Ga. — A $5,000 reward is on the table for anyone that can provide information leading to the safe return of five turtles stolen from the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) announced.
On Sept. 19 at around 6:20 p.m., video surveillance from the nature preserve showed three boys appear to remove the turtles from their enclosure before placing them in a bucket.
"You see in the corner of the camera, them grabbing the turtles and putting them in the bucket," said Executive Director of the preserve, Lizen Hayes. "We see them on later cameras walking around the visitor's center with the bucket and then we see them go off camera."
Hayes says the nature preserve just wants their five turtles back safely. "We're hoping they're okay, that they're healthy. We just want them back. These turtles belong to not just Autrey Mill but the community at large."
It is currently illegal to keep box turtles without a license in Georgia and the turtles are unlikely to survive if abandoned in nature. Johns Creek police are leading the case and released the following images of the alleged suspects.
“Turtles know their ‘home range’ and will suffer every day that they’re separated from the home and caretakers that they know,” says PETA Senior Director of Cruelty Casework Stephanie Bell. “PETA is asking anyone who recognizes these suspects to come forward immediately so that these turtles can be safely returned home.”
Anyone with pertinent information should contact Johns Creek Police Detective R. Bucki at 678-474-1579 or rbucki@johnscreekga.gov.
