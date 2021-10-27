Jonesboro, Ga. (CBS46) — Five men are in police custody and one remains at-large after an attempted traffic stop turned into a car chase across Jonesboro.
According to police, an officer spotted a white Chrysler sedan carrying six men that showed similarities to a car seen at a recent store robbery in the area.
While trying to pull the car over, the men sped away prompting a police chase down Jonesboro Road where the car eventually crashed at the intersection of Route 54 and Hule Road.
CCPD says that's when the occupants of the vehicle jumped out of the car and ran. Police managed to arrest five of the men, but one got away.
No serious injuries were reported in connection to the crash, during which the car crashed into a guardrail and caught fire.
Police are still working to figure out whether the detained men robbed a store earlier that night. An investigation remains ongoing.
