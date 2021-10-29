GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Gwinnett County says they are investigating 13 threats in just the last two weeks. That's about one threat a day.
Five students are now facing charges, including terroristic threats.
School district police say some of the children are facing heft fines and even time behind bars.
We're told the threats have ranged from school shootings to bomb threats. And they are affecting school attendance.
Chief Tony Lockhard says although they take every threat seriously, none of these recent threats have been credible.
"It creates such a huge disruption to the students, faculty, staff and parents. Socially, emotionally, the impact that it's creating that students are afraid to come to school and they shouldn't be afraid to come to school," said Chief Lockhard.
Discovery High School received a threat just a couple of days ago.
"Our specific threat was that someone was going to blow up our school. You are always prayerful that nothing is going to come to fruition," said Marci Sledge, Discovery High School principal.
On top of the criminal charges, students could face additional disciplinary action from the school district.
