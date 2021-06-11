WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) – Five men are in custody following an operation targeting online child predators. Woodstock police said the men were involved in online chats with who they believed to be a female under the age of 16. Police said they were arrested when they arrived at undisclosed locations to meet for the purpose of having sex.
Arrested on scene:
1) Ethan Leo Amuer, 20, of Alpharetta, was arrested for the following: Sexual exploitation of a child, criminal attempt of child molestation, and criminal attempt of sodomy.
2) Mark Allen Blanton, 57, of Woodstock, was arrested for the following: Computer child exploitation.
3) Nicholas Dominguez, 24, of Canton, was arrested for the following: Computer child exploitation and criminal attempt of child molestation.
4) Tagboo Nkemakonam Ezenna, 28, of Lithia Springs, was arrested for the following: Child exploitation, criminal attempt of child molestation, criminal attempt of enticing a child for indecent purposes.
5) David Lara, 30, of Canton, was arrested for the following: Enticing a child to commit an indecent act, criminal attempt of child molestation, and criminal attempt of aggravated child molestation.
Police are working to secure warrants for additional people they say were involved in the online chats. They are not identifying them until the investigation is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.