ATLANTA (CBS46) – A roughly 50-acre patchwork of undeveloped land near Mercedes-Benz Stadium known as “the Gulch” is finally ready for a long-awaited transformation.
The property, currently a mix of below-street-level parking lots and rail lines, soon will be known as Centennial Yards, a vibrant addition to the heart of downtown Atlanta, said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.
“I think about all of the work we’ve put into negotiating the Gulch,” Bottoms told reporters.
It took years of heated discussions and legal wrangling, but the $5 billion project led by California-based CIM Group is now officially poised to create several city blocks with a mix of apartments, retail and office space, hotel rooms, and a brewery.
Already, developers have transformed an old railroad building into an apartment building set to open this summer.
The Centennial Yards project includes a commitment by the developers that at least 20 percent of all future residences will be designated as affordable housing and that 38 percent of small businesses in the development will be minority- and female-owned.
For the city’s part, it threw in nearly $2 billion in tax incentives, the largest in Atlanta history.
“A lot of the work is technical,” said Shannon Crowell, Vice President of Development for CIM Group. “Some of it is not immediately visible, but it’s all very exciting, and you’ll see a lot of activity in the very near future.”
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.