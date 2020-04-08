FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Five health centers in Fulton County are now closed to the public.
A message sent to CBS46 from the Fulton County Board of Health announced the closings Wednesday morning. It did not specify as to why the centers were closed.
Those centers include Adamsville Regional Health Center, the Center for Health and Rehabilitation, North Fulton Service Center, Neighborhood Union Health Center and the Oak Hill Child Adolescent and Family Health Center.
The board also advised of the following protocol: Clients seeking services at other locations are required to have their temperatures checked by Fulton County Board of Health nurses and wear a mask (also provided by a nurse) before they enter the building. This also applies to staff coming to work.
The board also says anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed into the building. Those refusing to wear a mask and or have their temperature taken will not be allowed into the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.