ATLANTA (CBS46) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved millions in rental assistance reallocation for Georgia.
Georgia's Department of Community Affairs recommended the reallocation of $78.6 million to local jurisdictions who needed additional funds to help their residents pay rent.
When Treasury rolled this program out last year, there was no data to determine the need for emergency assistance, so $25 billion was distributed formulaically. Twelve large counties and cities in Georgia, defined by having more than 200,000 residents, received between one and four percent of the total funds allocated for Georgia under ERA1, while the State received the balance or nearly 78 percent of $710 million.
To avoid additional and unnecessary confusion to renters and landlords, each Georgia program operated independently. DCA initially focused on serving 148 counties outside the metro areas. Under Treasury’s guidance, DCA expanded its program statewide in mid-August as several local jurisdictions began exhausting their funds and stopped accepting new applications. The voluntary reallocation option allows the state to assist the 12 programs, helping all to quickly disperse funds to qualified applicants.
The programs requesting additional assistance to satisfy their local needs are:
Fulton County $25 million
Henry County $15 million
DeKalb County $25 million
Clayton County $7 million
Hall County $6.6 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.