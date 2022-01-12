Warming Stations OPEN

GWINNETT, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County announced they will open several warmings stations Wednesday night in anticipation of frigid overnight temperatures.

Five warming stations will be open at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

For more details, click here or call 770.822.8850.

