CHATSWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) Five people have been killed as a result of a tornado that ripped through northwest Georgia.
The Murray County Fire Department says the five people were killed in an area near Ridgeview Lane in Chatsworth. Several other people were injured.
The tornado was one of several believed to have touched down in the area.
No other details have been released, including the identities of the victims.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.