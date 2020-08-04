MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- At least five Marietta City Schools employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the school year resumed Tuesday.
The employees work at Dunlieth, Lockheed and Sawyer Road elementary schools, as well as at the school system's Maintenance and School Nutrition departments.
Pre-planning for the school year began July 27, it is not yet known when the employees tested positive.
Stay with CBS46 as this story develops.
