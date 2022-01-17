ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Sunday's snow has significantly subsided, but the threat of black ice remains throughout most of northern Georgia and Atlanta.
What is black ice and why is it dangerous?
Black ice is a transparent coating of ice, commonly found along roadways and other paved surfaces. The ice itself is not black, but may appear that way due to the often black road beneath it. Black ice can be dangerous for an unprepared driver because it causes the car to lose traction on the slippery road. Often times, a driver will not be able to see or detect black ice until it's too late increasing the risk of a crash or collision.
So what should you do? Here are some safety tips you'll need to know ahead of your commute:
1) Avoid slamming on those brakes
Although hard braking may seem like the most immediate solution when your vehicle starts to swerve, you'll want to avoid doing so if you find yourself in trouble on black ice. Sudden braking will increase your chances of losing control and skidding along the road. Avoid hard braking as best as you can and calmly tap the brakes to slow down the car instead.
You should also know the limitations and wear of your brakes.
2) Slow down by decelerating or shift to lower gear
Shifting to a lower gear is a great way to remain in control of your vehicle when you find yourself needing to slow down. You'll want to let go of the gas to begin slowing down and shift down to the appropriate gear.
3) Keep the steering wheel straight
One of the most important tips when your car begins to swerve is to firmly hold your steering wheel straight. Overcorrecting the wheel increases the likelihood that you will lose control and veer into traffic.
4) Traction is your best friend
If you find yourself swerving and weaving beyond control, head for areas with gravel or snow. These areas can provide your tires with some life-saving traction and help you regain control of your vehicle.
Be mindful of the dark parts of the road, as that can also end up being black ice.
5) Be prepared and stay calm
If you have an opportunity to prepare before you hit the road, consider investing in winter gear for your vehicle and reading up on your area's weather conditions.
Consider keeping a packable shovel, ice scraper, jumper cables, spare tire and roadside safety kit during winter months. If you live in an area with heavier snow and ice levels, consider investing in snow chains for your tires.
Most importantly, stay calm. If you find yourself in an emergency situation, it is important that you proceed strategically.
