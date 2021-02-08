DeKalb County investigators are working to determine what caused two separate fatal wrecks that killed a total of five people Monday morning.
According to DeKalb County police, the first wreck happened on I-285 eastbound near Moreland Avenue.
A police spokesperson said the multi-vehicle accident, which killed four people, happened on the highway around 1:00 a.m.
“The victims were all male adults and there were at least four vehicles involved,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.
The highway shut down for five hours and has since reopened.
The second wreck happened around 4:00 a.m. on I-285 northbound near Lawrenceville Highway and Lavista Road.
“The victim, a male, was changing his flat tire near the median wall when he was struck by a vehicle. He was transferred to a local hospital, where he died”, a police spokesperson reported.
CBS46 is working to get more information on both accidents.
