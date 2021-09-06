ATLANTA (CBS46) — A party meant to celebrate Atlanta Black Pride turned violent early Monday morning when someone opened fire, injuring five people.
The shooting took place outside of the Marquette Restaurant and Lounge on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, which was hosting an event called the Atlanta Black Pride Block Party Finale.
CBS46 has learned the incident started with an argument that eventually spilled out into the street. That's when someone allegedly pulled a gun and opened fire into a crowd that was headed toward a nearby park.
Five people were injured. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, police said. No suspect information has been given at this time, and it is unclear if anyone is in custody.
CBS46 has a crew at the scene gathering more details on this developing story.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.